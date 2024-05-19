NBL holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officers’

19 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
NBL holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officers’

A fifteen-day-long course on the 'Foundation Course for Junior Officers (General) (Year 2023): Foreign Trade Finance & Operations Module' (Combined Batch) of National Bank Limited was inaugurated at the Training Institute of the bank on 19 May. 

Forty-nine officers from different branches of NBL participated in this training course, reads a press release.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing director of National Bank Limited, graced the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, vice president & principal of NBTI, was also present at the programme.
 

