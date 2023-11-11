NBL donates 1 lakh pieces of blankets to PM's relief fund

The National Bank Limited donated 100,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the underprivileged during the winter.

The handover ceremony occurred at Gono Bhaban in Dhaka, where Parveen Haque Sikder, the chairperson of the Executive Committee of the bank and Rick Haque Sikder, the Director of the bank, handed over the blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release.

Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present on the occasion.