NBL holds concluding ceremony of 'Foundation Course for Junior Officer'

The 15-day-long training on the 'Foundation Course for Junior Officer (General) (Year-2023): Foreign Trade Finance & Operations Module' (Combined Batch) of National Bank Limited concluded at the Training Institute of the bank on June 5, 2024.

Forty-nine officers from different branches of NBL participated in this training course.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of National Bank Limited, was present at the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Vice President & Principal of NBTI, was also present at the program.