NBA launches "Mastering the Power of Voice" workshop

News Broadcasters Alliance of Bangladesh (NBA) has launched a month-long workshop titled Mastering the Power of Voice. The workshop was inaugurated by prominent news presenter and communication specialist, Mr. Kawser Mahmud, who served as the chief guest of the event.

NBA's Training Secretary, Mr. Mahmudul Hasan, stated, "The workshop aims to cover voice-over techniques ranging from basic to advanced levels for Online Video Content (OVC), Television Commercials (TVC), and Documentaries."

The sessions, scheduled for every Friday over the next 5-6 weeks from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, will be held at FBS Club Limited, Rupayan Tower, Banglamotor. Participants will receive hands-on training in commercial voice-over techniques and studio sessions led by skilled trainers, including Ms. Sharmin Lucky, Mr. Rahbar Khan, Mr. Kawser Mahmud, Mr. Latiful Matin Mithu, Mr. Sagar Sen, Ms. Sumiya Kabir Meghla, and Ms. Sayba Talukder.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by NBA President Dr. Saklayen Russel, General Secretary Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, Vice Presidents Mohammad Imtiaj and Naznin Ahmed, Office Secretary Mamun Ur Rashid, ICT Secretary Hafiz Khandokar, Research and Training Secretary Mahmudul Hassan Zahid, Media and Communications Secretary Taeeb Ananto, Health and Social Welfare Secretary Atiqur Rahman, Culture and Sports Secretary Ronju Iftekhar, Organizing Secretary Ashik Tomal, and more than 100 news presenters.