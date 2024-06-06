Nazrul University student's book on Smart Bangladesh unveiled

Nazrul University student's book on Smart Bangladesh unveiled

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar unveiled the envelope on Wednesday (5 June) at noon in the Vice-Chancellor's room of University.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The book Towards Smart Bangladesh: Navigating Tomorrow's Digital Landscape co-authored by Md Ashikur Rahman (Saikat) and Anupom Sarker was unveiled. 

They are students of the 2021-22 session of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University's Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies.

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar unveiled the envelope on Wednesday (5 June) at noon in the Vice-Chancellor's room of University. At this time, Soumitra Sekhar said, Bangladesh has now moved towards Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh.  I strongly believe that the efforts of these two students will be instrumental in our journey.  Your work inspires me a lot. I wish to continue such creative work in the future.

Saikat and Anupom said, As we set out to explore and articulate the multifaceted facets of this digital revolution in the context of Bangladesh, we found ourselves drawn together as co-authors—two individuals impassioned by technology's potential to shape our homeland's future. "Towards Smart Bangladesh: Navigating Tomorrow's Digital Landscape" is the culmination of our collective vision, a collaborative effort to shed light on the promising opportunities and challenges ahead.

It is not just a book but a call to action. It is an invitation to join hands, embrace the digital age with open arms, and to co-create a future that is not just prosperous but equitable, sustainable, and truly Smart, they added.

Meanwhile, Nazrul University Treasurer Prof Dr  Ataur Rahman, Registrar Dr Humayun Kabir, Proctor Shanjay Kumar Mukharjee, Additional Director of  Public Relations Office and Ps to VC S M Hafizur Rahman were present.

The book can be collected from any part of the country and abroad by ordering at rokomari.com.

(https://www.rokomari.com/book/418000/towards-smart-bangladesh

