Nazrul University signs MoU with Islamic University

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Islamic University (IU) on the IU campus in Kushtia on Tuesday.

Nazrul University Registrar Dr Humayun Kabir and IU Treasurer Prof Dr Md Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Nazrul University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar and Islamic University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Abdus Salam were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, scopes will be created in the field of exchanging teachers and students besides joint research, publications and other academic activities in the two universities for next five years.

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar hoped that the agreement will help to expedite the process of sharing and presenting research data among the teachers and students of the two universities..