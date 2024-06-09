Nazrul University, MBSTU sign MoU

09 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Nazrul University, MBSTU sign MoU

Nazrul University Registrar Dr Humayun Kabir and MBSTU Registrar Dr Md Touhidul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) at Liaison office in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nazrul University Registrar Dr Humayun Kabir and MBSTU Registrar Dr Md Touhidul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

MBSTU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md. Forhad Hossain & Nazrul University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar were present on the occasion.

The main purpose of MoU is to strengthening academic interest and in the spirit of cooperative activities in various field of education within both institutions. 

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Shekhar thanked the Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University authorities for signing the MoU.

