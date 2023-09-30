Nazrul University hosts empowering stress management and mental health workshop

30 September, 2023, 11:10 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A daylong workshop titled 'Stress Management and Mental Health' was held in the virtual conference room of the administrative building at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

The event, organized by the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), took place on Wednesday and saw active participation from 80 students representing various departments and organisations, reads a press release.

The distinguished guest of honour, Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumitra Sekhar, delivered a keynote speech during the workshop.

He expressed his gratitude to IQAC for addressing such a timely and crucial topic. Prof Sekhar also expressed his optimism about the continuation of similar programs in the future, emphasizing their importance in the academic community, reads a press release.

The workshop featured notable resource persons, including Steven Edward Landau from the American Academy of Family Physicians, USA, Prof Paresh Chana Modak from Bangladesh Agricultural University, and Sharmin Akter Shetu from BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health.

According to a press release, these experts shared their insights and knowledge with the attendees, enriching the overall experience of the workshop.

Special guests at the event included Treasurer Prof Ataur Rahman, who attended the workshop in a distinguished capacity. Additionally, Registrar Humayun Kabir extended a warm welcome to the participants through his speech.

The event's proceedings were expertly guided by the Director of Student Counseling and Guidance Office Mehedi Ullah, who delivered a welcoming address. The program was conducted by Assistant Professor Umme Farhana from the English Language and Literature Department, ensuring a smooth and engaging flow of activities.

The workshop was graced by the presence of other esteemed individuals, including the Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell Prof Md Sahabuddin and the Additional Director Prof Tushar Kanti Saha. 
 

