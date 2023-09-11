Nazrul University EEE Club organised 'Spark Hunt - A Programming and Circuit Contest'

11 September, 2023, 11:15 am
Nazrul University EEE Club organised 'Spark Hunt - A Programming and Circuit Contest'

11 September, 2023, 11:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University EEE Club organised "Spark Hunt - A Programming and Circuit Contest" at the university campus in Mymensingh on Sunday. 

This contest featured challenging programming tasks and intricate circuit design challenges, testing the skills and creativity of participants. Students from the Department of EEE's 2021–22 session participated in the contest, reads a press release. 

Science and Engineering Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Uzzal Kumar Prodhan presented as chief guest and Head of the Department of EEE, Pabna University of Science and Technology and Associate Professor Dipankar Kundu presented as special guest. Associate Professor of EEE Department Md. Mahbubur Rahman presided over the event. Among others, teachers from the Department of EEE who are also advisors of the club, and an EEE alumnus, Zannatun Nayem Shawon attended the event as special guests.

The guests on the occasion emphasized the importance of participating in various competitive events besides academic education, encouraged such competitive events on a larger scale and assured their full cooperation.

The EEE Club-JKKNIU is dedicated to creating a conducive environment to support and empower EEE students as they prepare for academic and professional challenges. The club wants to arrange such science-based events on a large scale so all of the students of the faculty can participate as well.

 

