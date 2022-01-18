Nazmul Hossain made Mututal Trust Bank CFO 

Mohammad Nazmul Hossain has recently been appointed as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB).

Prior to joining MTB, he was the CFO of Modhumoti Bank Limited, reads a press release.

He also served as Acting CFO of Prime Bank Limited.

Besides, he also served as an audit supervisor of different Banks, Manufacturing, Telecom and related service providing industries.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and completed his Chartered Accountancy training from KPMG Bangladesh (Rahman Rahman Huq).

He is also qualified as a Certified Sustainability Reporting Specialist (CSRS) awarded by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting, Jakarta, Indonesia – a certified training partner of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Nazmul has more than 15 years of extensive diversified experience in Accounts and Finance, holding various positions in Banks, and service providing industries.

