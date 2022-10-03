Nazia Akter wins South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award

Nazia Akter won South Asia's Top 100 Power Women Award in South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022.

The annual South Asian Business Excellence Awards acknowledge and reward the exceptional work of trailblazing individuals and organizations who achieve excellence in innovation, enterprise, and endeavour amidst an ever-increasing competitive market in the South Asian Region.

The event was held on 22 September 2022 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan was the chief guest on that occasion; Asha Jayamanne, founder and chairperson of South Asian Partnership Summit as well as other special foreign delegates, were also present.

On the occasion of receiving the award, Nazia Akter said, "I believe this award will inspire many young female professionals and students, especially those who are truly committed to their dreams despite numerous barriers in our society."

Nazia Akter is currently working at one of the top IT companies in Bangladesh, Synesis IT limited, as General Manager and Head of Business Solutions.

She has been involved in e-governance projects in the ICT sector for the last 14 years and has made a unique contribution to developing citizen-centric services in Bangladesh. She is also leading various IT initiatives, such as Mind Tale and SheCode, through which she plays an essential role in the mental healthcare and career development of women professionals. Recently, she won the "Inspiring Female Leader in ICT" award organized by Women in Leadership.

Those who have made crucial, behind-the-scenes contributions are considered for induction into South Asia's Top 100 Power Women program.

The award honours a female leader who has taken on a career challenge, displayed leadership qualities and played a pivotal leadership role, had an appetite for driving change regardless of age and had high potential for future success in the respective industry.