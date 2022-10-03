Nazia Akter wins South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

Nazia Akter wins South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:17 pm
Nazia Akter wins South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award

Nazia Akter won South Asia's Top 100 Power Women Award in South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022. 

The annual South Asian Business Excellence Awards acknowledge and reward the exceptional work of trailblazing individuals and organizations who achieve excellence in innovation, enterprise, and endeavour amidst an ever-increasing competitive market in the South Asian Region.

The event was held on 22 September 2022 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital. 

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan was the chief guest on that occasion; Asha Jayamanne, founder and chairperson of South Asian Partnership Summit as well as other special foreign delegates, were also present.

On the occasion of receiving the award, Nazia Akter said, "I believe this award will inspire many young female professionals and students, especially those who are truly committed to their dreams despite numerous barriers in our society."

Nazia Akter is currently working at one of the top IT companies in Bangladesh, Synesis IT limited, as General Manager and Head of Business Solutions.

She has been involved in e-governance projects in the ICT sector for the last 14 years and has made a unique contribution to developing citizen-centric services in Bangladesh. She is also leading various IT initiatives, such as Mind Tale and SheCode, through which she plays an essential role in the mental healthcare and career development of women professionals. Recently, she won the "Inspiring Female Leader in ICT" award organized by Women in Leadership.

Those who have made crucial, behind-the-scenes contributions are considered for induction into South Asia's Top 100 Power Women program. 

The award honours a female leader who has taken on a career challenge, displayed leadership qualities and played a pivotal leadership role, had an appetite for driving change regardless of age and had high potential for future success in the respective industry.

Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

5h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

6h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

10h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

1h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

1h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

5h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets