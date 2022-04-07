Nazia Akter awarded 'Inspiring Female Leader in ICT'

Nazia Akter, Head of Business Solutions at Synesis IT, received the award in the 'Inspiring Female Leader in ICT' category for her contribution to leadership in the workplace, reads a press release.

The award was recently presented by Women in Leadership (WIL) to honor the country's female professionals in the seventh edition of the Inspiring Women Award on the occasion of International Women's Day held at La Meridian Hotel in Dhaka.

Nazia Akter has been involved in e-Governance projects in the ICT sector for the last 14 years and has made a unique contribution to the development of citizen-centric services in Bangladesh. She played an important role by leading in the development of mental healthcare and women professionals by leading various initiatives such as Mind Tale and She-code.

For the past 8 years, Women in Leadership (WIL) has been encouraging professional women to take the lead in their careers.

The first award was given in 2014 to officially recognize women's skills in the workplace, to empower women professionals, and establish them as pioneers in society has been their ultimate goal.

In this regard, Nazia Akter said, "This is an unprecedented achievement of my career. It will inspire me to work on more new ventures. I sincerely thank the Women in Modern Leadership and the Bangladesh Brand Forum for organizing this. I believe such initiatives will encourage Bangladeshi girls to play a leading role. "