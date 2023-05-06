Nazeem A Choudhury made Prime Bank deputy managing director

Nazeem A Choudhury has joined Prime Bank Limited as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD), reads a press release.

Choudhury has more than 22 years of diversified experience in business development, sales and marketing and communications.

Prior to his joining Prime Bank Limited, he served in multiple capacities with Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Metlife, Eastern Bank Limited and lastly served at Meghna Bank Limited as SEVP and head of Retail and SME Banking.

He completed his MBA from IBA, Dhaka University and also has a masters degree in English from the same institution.

He is also a certified project management professional.