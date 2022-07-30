Navana receives Toyota Marketing Excellence Award

Navana Limited has received the "Toyota Marketing Excellence Award- 2021" from the President of Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, Mr. Yoichi Miyazaki. 

The high officials of Navana Group as Saiful Islam, SVC, Navana Group, Wahed Azizur Rahman, CEO, Navana Group, Mohammed Arfadur Rahman Bunty, CCAO, Navana Group, Ahmed Saquib, COO, Navana Limited were present to receive this prestigious award presented by Toyota.

The Vice Chairman (Automotive Division) of Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific PTE. LTD., Akio Ogawa, handed over the award to Navana Limited

