Navana receives award from Toyota Material Handling International

16 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
16 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Navana Limited has received a Business Award from Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI) for its outstanding performance in Forklift sales in 2022.

Mohammed Arfadur Rahman Bunty, director of governance board of Navana Group, received the prestigious award from Yoichiro Yamazaki, president of Toyota Material Handling International THMI on 16 May in Nagoya, Japan, reads a press release.

Navana Limited is a trusted distributor of TMHI in Bangladesh. The dedicated sales team of Navana Limited has successfully promoted and sold Toyota Forklifts to various industries including manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and construction. Navana Limited will continue to focus on delivering innovative, safe and eco-friendly material handling solutions.

