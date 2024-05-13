'Natura Care' started journey with Promise of Purity

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:51 pm

'Natura Care' started journey with Promise of Purity

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:51 pm
Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

Ensuring the promise of purity in the case of cosmetics is quite difficult in our country. 'Natura Care' has entered the fray with a hundred per cent assurance of purity; with the promise of Unconquerable, Impassable, and Invincible to introduce you to the world of natural wellness.

Unsafe makeup can take away real beauty! Most cosmetic products are made of chemicals. However, the ingredients of each product of the 'Natura Care' brand are 100% tested naturally. Which will ensure natural wellness, beauty and purity.

Recently the brand was unveiled at a grand function held at the CCULB Resort and Convention Hall in Kaliganj.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At that time, Managing Director (MD) Asif Wahab Khan, CEO Mohammed Nazim Uddin, Head of Business Strategy Aditya Shome, Head of Marketing Shams Arifeen Auvi, Head of Sales Md. Imtiaz Osman Talukder, Head of Operation Md. Khaled Hossain, GM Operation of the Mother

Company - "Padma Group of Converters" Golam Kibria Khan, Head of Sales of the Distribution Partner Company Mousumi Network Limited Subrata Kumar Kundu and other high officials along with Field employees were present.

Asif Wahab Khan, Managing Director of the company, said, "Shining and beautiful skin is the key to beauty. Keeping yourself always beautiful and attractive is a part of a healthy life. Quality assured 'Natura Care' is starting its journey in the country with the promise of revolutionizing the cosmetics sector."

"He said that more or less everyone suffers from skin problems due to environmental pollution. If you are into skincare, you will find various cosmetics in the market. We do guarantee the highest quality naturally pure cosmetic products. Through which a user can get back the natural beauty."

In the event, the company's future sales plan, field plan, etc. were presented to the audience along with all the materials and detailed information of each product of the brand. Through this visitors and customers get a direct idea about Natura Care.

On the occasion, CEO Mohammed Nazim Uddin said, " There is a demand for products of genuine brands in this subcontinent. The skin cosmetics and hair oil market is very strong with the presence of various brands from home and abroad. We hope Natura Care will secure its position among the leading brands. The quality of the product, the long presence of the product in the market and the trust of the users will be able to sustain this brand significantly."

Head of Business Strategy Aditya Shome said, "A recent study shows that 15 per cent of the demand for cosmetics i.e. snow, cream, shampoo, soap, lotion, after-shave lotion, perfume is being met by the production of domestic companies. And 15 per cent - imported foreign products. The remaining 70 per cent of cosmetics are made with fake and harmful ingredients. In this situation, customers can trust Natura as a trusted cosmetic brand in the country.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

4h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

3h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

17h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

44m | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

1h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

2h | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

3h | Videos