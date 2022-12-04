National Youth Career Carnival 2022 held

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 04:03 pm

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

The "National Youth Career Carnival 2022", organised by University of Scholars, was held on Saturday (3 December).

Youth Career Institute organised the carnival participated by some 700 university goers, powered by Maleda group, at the International Mother Language Institute in Shegunbagicha, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor graced the event as the chief guest. Executive Chairman of National Skill Development Authority Nasreen Afroz, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh attended the event as special guests.

Project Director of Aspire to Innovate Dr Dewan Mahmud Humayun Kabir, Project Director of Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy Altaf Hossain, Basis President Russell T Ahmed, Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce Industry President Syed Almas Kabir, B2B Chairman Azadul Haque, B2B Vice-Chairman Sajedul Chowdhury and Youth Career Institute Vice-Chairman Shamima Binte Jalil spoke at the event.

The main attraction of the event was the "Rising Youth Award" which was presented to 40 youths and institutions of the country for their contribution to various sectors, the release adds.

Asaduzzaman Noor handed over the prize to the winners selected by a three-member jury board including former president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services Almas Kabir, Bangladesh Call Centre Association General Secretary Touhid Hossain and Joint Secretary Bangladesh Women's Federation Safia Shama.

Arefin Dipu, founder of Youth Career Institute, said, "The carnival was organised to provide guidelines on e-learning, digital education and overall career for the youths of 64 districts of the country."

Around 30 speakers gave motivational speeches and directions on careers building, technology use, entrepreneurship and other educational sectors in the day-long career carnival.

