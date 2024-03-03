National Symposium on Research and Innovation held at DU

Corporates

Photo: Courtesy
A day-long national symposium on 'Research and Innovation for Social Impact: IER's Recent Contributions to Education' was held today March 3, 2024 at IER of Dhaka University (DU).

Vice-Chancellor of DU Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal presided over the inaugural session while Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP addressed it as chief guest. The Institute of Education and Research (IER) of DU organized this event.

Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Prof. Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed and Professor of IER Dr. M. Wahiduzzaman addressed the inaugural function as special guests. Director of IER Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Halim delivered welcome address.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, MP  sought cooperation from experts of IER to implement new curriculum as well as change the traditional mindset of concerned people in this regard. New curriculum has already been introduced at Primary and Secondary level to produce skilled human resources and make knowledge based society in the country, he added. Teaching and learning systems have been changed through this new curriculum. Therefore, students will be able to learn more and express their creativity, he also mentioned.

