National STEAM Olympiad Bootcamp held at IUB

16 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
The IEEE Computer Society IUB Student Branch Chapter, in association with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) successfully hosted the "National STEAM Olympiad Bootcamp" on 13 July, marking an exciting prelude to the highly anticipated National STEAM Olympiad 2023. 

This event, aimed at stimulating student interest and active participation in the upcoming National STEAM Olympiad, focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), reads a press release. 

Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain, member of UGC, attended the programme as the chief guest. Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, pro-vice chancellor and acting vice chancellor of IUB, chaired the event. Other distinguished guests included Prof Abdur Jabbar Khan, Pro VC of BUET, and Khandaker Md Iftekhar Haider, treasurer of IUB.

Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain emphasised on the significant role that STEAM can play in nation-building. 

He also discussed how these types of Olympiads can propel us forward into the fourth industrial revolution. 

Earlier, the event commenced with an engaging speech delivered by Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, who emphasised on the importance of incorporating Liberal Arts into the STEM Movement and shed light on the long-term projects that are being conducted by IUB in the fields of robotics, data science, and IoT. 

The event also marked the signing of a Letter of Intent with club partners, including IEEE Computer Society IUB Student Branch Chapter, JUKTI - Club of CSE, IUB Arts Club, STEMc IUB, and Life Sciences Club, IUB. Dr. Saadia Binte Alam, Associate Professor, Department of CSE, IUB, concluded the event with a vote of thanks. Dr Mahady Hasan, head of the Department of CSE and Acting Dean of SETS, also attended the event.
 

