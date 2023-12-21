National Science Museum DG advocates integrity and technological efficiency for public servants

Mohammad Munir Chowdhury, Director General of the National Science and Technology Museum, urged public servants to uphold integrity and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

Highlighting the challenges faced by talented youth entering non-engineering professions or working as sub-registrars and engineers without suitable jobs, Chowdhury emphasised the need for recognising merit and providing due status to the meritorious.

Addressing the importance of technology, he underscored the proper utilization of technology in government offices as a means to reduce the influence of brokers, fraudsters, or middlemen.

Munir Chowdhury made these remarks during a four-day workshop organised at the science museum, where a total of 65 government job holders participated. The workshop aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of public servants.

As part of the workshop, participants visited the National Science and Technology Museum, where various scientific discoveries were showcased.