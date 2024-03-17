National Science and Technology Museum hosts drawing competition, discussion session to celebrate Children's Day

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

National Science and Technology Museum hosts drawing competition, discussion session to celebrate Children's Day

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day, the National Science and Technology Museum hosted a lively event today (17 March).

Children and adolescents from various educational institutions in the capital participated in a drawing competition, engaging in artistic expression and creativity. Over a hundred students competed across three age groups, spanning from elementary to high school, reads a press release.

The event also featured a discussion session and a special exhibition showcasing paintings depicting the life and ideals of Bangabandhu. Mohammad Wahidul Islam, Director (Joint Secretary) of the National Science and Technology Museum, emphasised the significance of honouring Bangabandhu's legacy on this occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stated, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held a profound love for children. The Government of Bangladesh commemorates his birthday as National Children's Day to honour his unparalleled affection for the younger generation. Today's children and adolescents are the future leaders of Bangladesh, and it is essential to inspire them with the values of our Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideals."

The drawing competition, aimed at nurturing children's intelligence and creativity, played a pivotal role in the event. Parents were encouraged to facilitate their children's participation in such national creative competitions, fostering their education and integrity as exemplary citizens of the country.

Winning students were recognised and awarded attractive prizes by the National Science Museum.

Additionally, free tickets were provided to visitors at the Science Museum.

National Science and Technology Museum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

7h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

4h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

3h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Harabara

Delicious Chicken Harabara

2h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

6h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

17h | Videos