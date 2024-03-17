National Science and Technology Museum hosts drawing competition, discussion session to celebrate Children's Day

In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day, the National Science and Technology Museum hosted a lively event today (17 March).

Children and adolescents from various educational institutions in the capital participated in a drawing competition, engaging in artistic expression and creativity. Over a hundred students competed across three age groups, spanning from elementary to high school, reads a press release.

The event also featured a discussion session and a special exhibition showcasing paintings depicting the life and ideals of Bangabandhu. Mohammad Wahidul Islam, Director (Joint Secretary) of the National Science and Technology Museum, emphasised the significance of honouring Bangabandhu's legacy on this occasion.

He stated, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held a profound love for children. The Government of Bangladesh commemorates his birthday as National Children's Day to honour his unparalleled affection for the younger generation. Today's children and adolescents are the future leaders of Bangladesh, and it is essential to inspire them with the values of our Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideals."

The drawing competition, aimed at nurturing children's intelligence and creativity, played a pivotal role in the event. Parents were encouraged to facilitate their children's participation in such national creative competitions, fostering their education and integrity as exemplary citizens of the country.

Winning students were recognised and awarded attractive prizes by the National Science Museum.

Additionally, free tickets were provided to visitors at the Science Museum.