National Polymer Group holds Distributor Conference 2023

National Polymer Group Distributor Conference 2023 was recently held at an elite resort near Dhaka, bringing together exclusive distributors from across the country for its PVC Pipe, Door, Tank, and Tap Division. The event aimed to reinforce the company's business network and recognize the contributions of its distributors.

The conference was graced by the presence of National Polymer Group's Managing Director, Riyad Mahmud, Sales Director, Mahmudul Islam, and Head of Marketing, Raqib Ahmed. In his address as the chief guest, Riyad Mahmud expressed his gratitude to the distributors, stating, "The backbone of our business is our esteemed distributors. You are delivering the products of National Polymer to people across the country, significantly contributing to the development and prosperity of the nation. Today, National Polymer is a well-known and beloved brand due to 37 years of trust and reliability built by our distributors and customers." He further emphasized the company's commitment to producing quality products, with distributors playing a crucial role in earning customer trust.

Sales Director Mahmudul Islam highlighted the vital role of distributors, saying, "Our distributors and customers are members of our family. It is due to their support and trust that we have achieved our current position. Our aim is not only to expand the business but also to provide the best quality products and services to our customers."

The conference was attended by 350 exclusive distributors from various zones and regions across the country, along with senior officials, including DGM Md. Maqbool Ahmed, Md. Iftekhar Sayem Parvez, Rajiv Kumar Vanik (Door Division), Qayyum Khan, and Piyush Mandal (Tank and Tap Division).