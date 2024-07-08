National Museum of Science and Technology holds dengue awareness programme

Photo: Courtesy

The National Museum of Science and Technology organised an awareness programme for the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

A lecture on "Cleanliness and Dengue Awareness" was organised with 45 students from the Holy Touch Model School of Savar.

In the programme, the science museum's Director General Mohammad Munir Chowdhury said, "Dengue is spreading due to unplanned urbanisation and lack of proper waste management, which is essential to create social awareness."

No polythene or waste should be thrown in the drains of homes and educational institutions. There should be no stagnant water in the yard or drain. Aedes mosquito larvae and adults should be identified and eradicated regularly, he said.

He also said health protection should be ensured through strict cleanliness in daily life.

Children and teenagers should have strict discipline in their life, he said, adding that they should be made aware of the immense physical and mental damage of using mobile phones for hours.

MD Wahidul Islam, director of the museum also spoke on the occasion.

Later on, three students, who participated in the lecture, were presented with science museum souvenirs.