National Museum of Science and Technology holds dengue awareness programme

Corporates

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

National Museum of Science and Technology holds dengue awareness programme

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Museum of Science and Technology organised an awareness programme for the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

A lecture on "Cleanliness and Dengue Awareness" was organised with 45 students from the Holy Touch Model School of Savar.

In the programme, the science museum's Director General Mohammad Munir Chowdhury said, "Dengue is spreading due to unplanned urbanisation and lack of proper waste management, which is essential to create social awareness."

No polythene or waste should be thrown in the drains of homes and educational institutions. There should be no stagnant water in the yard or drain. Aedes mosquito larvae and adults should be identified and eradicated regularly, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said health protection should be ensured through strict cleanliness in daily life.

Children and teenagers should have strict discipline in their life, he said, adding that they should be made aware of the immense physical and mental damage of using mobile phones for hours.

MD Wahidul Islam, director of the museum also spoke on the occasion. 

Later on, three students, who participated in the lecture, were presented with science museum souvenirs.

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

4h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

13h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

11m | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

4h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

4h | Videos