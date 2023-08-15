National Mourning Day observed at BEPZA and EPZs

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed National Mourning Day in a befitting manner marking the 48th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Members and high officials of BEPZA led by the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, 32 Dhanmondi in the morning today (15 August 2023), reads a press release.

After that, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA along with high officials paid tribute to the mural of Bangabandhu in the BEPZA Complex. Commemorating the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and his family members, BEPZA kept the national flag half-mast early in the morning at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka.

Remembering the day, BEPZA organized a discussion meeting at Multipurpose Hall, BEPZA.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA said, 'Bangabandhu guided to the path of liberation and Bangladesh would not have been born without Bangabandhu. Till now he is our inspiration, he is our strength.'

Photo: Courtesy

In the meeting, member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid spoke on Bangabandhu's contribution to post-war period of the country, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir discussed political philosophy and visionary thoughts of Bangabandhu as a statesman and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam talked about the childhood and leadership of Bangabandhu. Before the discussion meeting a documentary film show was screened created on the darkest night of 15 August.

Member (Engineering), Executive Directors, High Officials and all level employees of BEPZA were present during this time. Later on, they also attended a Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.

Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day in the same manner.

The zones kept the national flag at half-mast on 15 August early morning and offered Doa Mahfil after Zuhr prayer. BEPZA Public School & Colleges also observed the day in a befitting manner including poetry recitation & painting competition on Bangabandhu.