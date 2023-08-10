National Mourning Day observed in 62nd board meeting of Shimanto Bank

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, prayers and discussions were held at the 62nd board meeting of Shimanto Bank, said a press release.

Participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the great leader and the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs.

Chairman of the Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, delivered his valuable speech in commemoration of National Mourning Day. Prayers were held for the salvation of the departed souls of all the martyrs of August 15.