National Institute of Capital Market distributes certificates among students

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) held a certificate distribution ceremony for the sixth to 17th batch of the Post-Graduation Diploma in Capital Market (PGDCM).

The ceremony took place on 5 March in the multipurpose hall room of the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market, reads a press release.

Financial Institutions Division (FID) Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present as the chief guest. He said, "To materialise Bangabandhu's vision of Shonar Bangla everyone has to work sincerely from their own positions."

Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed was present as the special guest. He said, "Knowledge about technology and fintech is necessary for the continuing the steak of development in the country."

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Maksud Kamal presided over the session and said, "Training is necessary for the development of the country. The country will be benefitted if the knowledge obtained from training can be applied to the workplace."

In her introductory speech, Prof Mahmuda Akhter says, "Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market is working for the development of capital market through its education and training programs. Before the establishment of BICM, there was no opportunity for capital market education."

Finally, Wajid Hasan Shah, director (Studies) of the Institute ended the program through a vote of thanks.

