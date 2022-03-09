National Housing Finance celebrates Women’s Day 

National Housing Finance and Investments Limited celebrated International Women's Daywith the theme of current year 'BreakTheBias' at its corporate head office.

All women employees in Dhaka division of the company were present at the programme, read a press release.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director of NHFIL and senior officials of corporate head office of NHFIL were also participated in the event.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam welcomed and greeted all the female employees with gifts as token of appreciation and his inspiring speech.

He appreciated the initiative of female employees of NHFIL for celebrating the day each year gracefully for motivating all the female employees.

In concluding speech, female employees from different branches of NHFIL shared their views about the positive working environment of NHFIL and the significance of women empowerment that inspire them.