National Housing Authority's activities to be expanded: Minister

Housing Minister Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury said initiatives will be taken to expand the activities of the National Housing Authority to the remote areas of the country, especially upto the upazilas.

He said this in the speech of the chief guest at the meeting with officials of various levels at the conference room of the National Housing Authority on Monday.

He said that due to the construction of houses and roads everywhere, the agricultural land is decreasing on the one hand and the balance of the environment is being destroyed.

For this reason, he continued, the housing of the division, district and upazila as well as marginal townships needs to be planned and environmentally friendly.

He said that the activities of the National Housing Authority should be extended to upazilas to ensure environment-friendly and planned housing in Mofswale and necessary steps will be taken for this as soon as possible.

He called on the officials to take any decision quickly in accordance with the existing laws without delaying the workplace unnecessarily and giving the highest priority to the interests of the common people.