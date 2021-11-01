National gaming policy sought for industry growth

Corporates

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

National gaming policy sought for industry growth

Imtiaz Hanif said the government has taken a project worth Tk2.85 billion for mobile apps and game development.

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 12:59 pm
National gaming policy sought for industry growth

The government should formulate a National Gaming Policy to guide the growing gaming industry in Bangladesh, game development experts opined.

Addressing in a webinar, policy analysts, lawyers, and gaming entrepreneurs have emphasised promotion and support for the local gaming industry to tap the opportunities in the global market.

ICT Division's Mobile App and Game Project consultant Imtiaz Hanif, technology and intellectual property lawyer Barrister Hamidul Mishbah, social media influencer Solaiman Shukhon, ULKA Games Chief Executive Officer Zamil Rashid and Chairman of Battery Low Interactive Minhaz Fahmee spoke in the webinar moderated by Imran Fahad, Founder of Inspiring Bangladesh, stated in a news release on recently.

Imtiaz Hanif said the government has taken a project worth Tk2.85 billion for mobile apps and game development.

"We have set up 40 game development labs at the university level. Over 16 thousand professionals got basic training of which 780 participants received advanced level course on game development," he added.

Zamilur Rashid said that with proper care and patronage, many more gaming studios will contribute towards earning the foreign exchange and government revenue in the sector.

In addition, foreign investments in the game development industry should be encouraged to do business in Bangladesh by setting up local offices and game development centres through easing the regulatory processes and severe law enforcement agency constraints.

The leaders of the game developing sector also sought a prudent national policy for the flourishing gaming industry in Bangladesh for ensuring compliance, gaming aggregation and monetisation, collection of tax and hassle-free monitoring.

Founder of Bangladesh IP Forum Barrister Hamidul Mishbah said games are usually of two types, one is skilled-based and another luck-based.

"In the luck-based games, if the developers allow the option to redeem or cash out the points earned, there is a chance of gambling, otherwise games that are skill-based and do not allow to redeem points are legal. So far I know, no gaming company registered in Bangladesh allow redeeming points earned," Barrister Mishbah said requesting the government to introduce a policy framework for boosting the gaming industry.

Mobile financial service provider Nagad Chief Public Affairs Officer Solaiman Shukhon called upon the government to emphasize building the digital ecosystem and a change in the mindset of the regulators that will help for better collaboration among the mobile financial sector and gaming industry to ensure growth.

"Bangladesh has a lot of young talents in the game development sector and they can make a positing change to Bangladesh's economic growth if they get appropriate support from the government, otherwise we will experience brain drain. We should show a positive mindset to promote local talents in the game development sector to attract more foreign investment," he further added.

Battery Low Interactive Chairman Minhaz Fahmee also emphasised promoting and protecting the game development companies and young talented lot of game developers in Bangladesh to maximize our chances for amplifying the game developing industry bigger in Bangladesh. 

Game / Policy / industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 