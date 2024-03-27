National Finance inks MoU with Nagad

National Finance Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagad recently. This will enable customers to use the state-of-the-art payment service of Nagad while paying the NFL through the Nagad app.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance Ltd and Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director of Nagad, inked the MoU at Nagad's Head Office in Dhaka, said in a press release.

"NFL is committed to embracing convenient technology platforms to increase superior service experience for its customers and reaching out to the bottom of the unbanked customer segments under the financial inclusion strategy where Nagad can play a remarkable role," said Irteza Ahmed Khan.

Md. Hossain Khan, Head of Treasury, Emon Ahmed Khan, Head of Business from NFL, Toricul Hasan, DGM of Nagad, and other officials from both organisations were also present.

