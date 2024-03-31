National Finance host campaign with exclusive offer for Ananta Terraces

Corporates

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 02:12 pm

National Finance host campaign with exclusive offer for Ananta Terraces

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 02:12 pm
National Finance host campaign with exclusive offer for Ananta Terraces

National Finance Ltd (NFL) and Ananta Terraces have collaborated to provide exclusive benefits to Ananta Terraces's apartment buyers and employees.

Recently a campaign regarding these benefits has been held at the Ananta Terraces head office premises at Gulshan, reads a press release. 

This tailored offer includes competitive rates on home and auto loans, making home ownership and vehicle ownership more accessible. Additionally, individuals can enjoy lucrative offers on deposit accounts with the NFL. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

7h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Now | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

44m | Videos
Delicious Chicken Suslick

Delicious Chicken Suslick

1h | Videos
Caution about Cryptocurrencies

Caution about Cryptocurrencies

3h | Videos