National Finance host campaign with exclusive offer for Ananta Terraces

National Finance Ltd (NFL) and Ananta Terraces have collaborated to provide exclusive benefits to Ananta Terraces's apartment buyers and employees.

Recently a campaign regarding these benefits has been held at the Ananta Terraces head office premises at Gulshan, reads a press release.

This tailored offer includes competitive rates on home and auto loans, making home ownership and vehicle ownership more accessible. Additionally, individuals can enjoy lucrative offers on deposit accounts with the NFL.