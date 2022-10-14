National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 takes place at BUP 

Corporates

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 04:52 pm

Related News

National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 takes place at BUP 

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 04:52 pm
National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 takes place at BUP 

The two-day National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 (DMX 2.0) took place at Bangladesh University of Professionals from 12 October.

The event was conducted by BUP Disaster Management Forum (BUPDMF) under the supervision of the Department of Disaster Management & Resilience, reads a press release. 

It was generated using a likewise structure of the Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE). 

Expertise from different renowned sectors were present as the panelist and judges of the event. 

The two days' event included several remarkable sections. Among them, the TableTop Exercise (TTX) was the most spectacular segment. Where, around 12 teams consisting near to 60 students in total from different prestigious universities participated in the case solving session. 

They gave outstanding presentations on their designated topic and the best performers went to the final round. Based on their overall performances, winners were selected by the judges and the awards were given at the event's conclusion. The Champion of the Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 was Team "Ek Tukro Bangladesh'' from Bangladesh University of Professionals. 1st Runner up and  2nd Runner up were respectively "Team Combustion" from University of Dhaka and "Team Phoenix" from Bangladesh University of Professionals.

On the very first day of the event, the chief guest was Mayor of Dhaka north city corporation, Md Atiqul Islam. And on the final day of the event, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present. 

A number of sponsors collaborated on this event to make it more glorious. As the print media partners, The Financial Express & The Business Standard were engaged with this event. 3 Food has worked as the food partner. Masculine was the T-shirt partner and 7 Fourteen was the packaging partner. Jamuna TV has worked as broadcast media partner during the event and the radio partner was the Colours FM. 

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

2h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

5h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

7h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

2h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

2h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back