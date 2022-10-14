National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 takes place at BUP 

The two-day National Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 (DMX 2.0) took place at Bangladesh University of Professionals from 12 October.

The event was conducted by BUP Disaster Management Forum (BUPDMF) under the supervision of the Department of Disaster Management & Resilience, reads a press release.

It was generated using a likewise structure of the Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE).

Expertise from different renowned sectors were present as the panelist and judges of the event.

The two days' event included several remarkable sections. Among them, the TableTop Exercise (TTX) was the most spectacular segment. Where, around 12 teams consisting near to 60 students in total from different prestigious universities participated in the case solving session.

They gave outstanding presentations on their designated topic and the best performers went to the final round. Based on their overall performances, winners were selected by the judges and the awards were given at the event's conclusion. The Champion of the Disaster Management Exercise 2.0 was Team "Ek Tukro Bangladesh'' from Bangladesh University of Professionals. 1st Runner up and 2nd Runner up were respectively "Team Combustion" from University of Dhaka and "Team Phoenix" from Bangladesh University of Professionals.

On the very first day of the event, the chief guest was Mayor of Dhaka north city corporation, Md Atiqul Islam. And on the final day of the event, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present.

A number of sponsors collaborated on this event to make it more glorious. As the print media partners, The Financial Express & The Business Standard were engaged with this event. 3 Food has worked as the food partner. Masculine was the T-shirt partner and 7 Fourteen was the packaging partner. Jamuna TV has worked as broadcast media partner during the event and the radio partner was the Colours FM.