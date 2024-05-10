The national celebration of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary concludes today

Corporates

Press Release
10 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 05:36 pm

The national celebration of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary concludes today

Rabindranath's spiritual ideology, philosophy, humanity, and worldview had a profound impact on East Bengal, Bangladesh. Just as Bengal owes a debt to the poet laureate Rabindranath, so does he to East Bengal.

Press Release
10 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 05:36 pm
Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

The three-day national celebration marking the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the world-renowned poet, concluded today with grandeur and cultural fervour. 

Held at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the event featured various commemorative speeches by notable figures such as Professor Dr. Md. Shah Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra University, and Khalil Ahmad, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and presentations under the theme "Golden Bengal's Dream and Reality: From Rabindranath to Bangabandhu."

MP Nahid Izhar Khan, Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, emphasised the importance of integrating Rabindranath Tagore's philosophy and literary thoughts into daily life beyond mere ceremonial remembrance.

The cultural program, curated by the Ministry of Culture and executed by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, featured captivating performances including musical renditions of Rabindra Sangeet classics and the dance drama "Chitrangada" presented by Rabindranath University students. 

The keynote speaker, Dr. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, a Padma Shri-honored renowned Rabindra Sangeet artist, highlighted the profound influence of Rabindranath Tagore on Bengal. 

"Rabindranath's spiritual ideology, philosophy, humanity, and worldview had a profound impact on East Bengal, Bangladesh. Just as Bengal owes a debt to the poet laureate Rabindranath, so does he to East Bengal", said Bannya.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event served as a platform to honor Rabindranath Tagore's enduring legacy and his significant contributions to East Bengal and Bangladesh, underscoring his timeless relevance in contemporary society.

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

9h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

9h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

19h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

8h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

21h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

20h | Videos