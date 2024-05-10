The national celebration of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary concludes today

The three-day national celebration marking the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the world-renowned poet, concluded today with grandeur and cultural fervour.

Held at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the event featured various commemorative speeches by notable figures such as Professor Dr. Md. Shah Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra University, and Khalil Ahmad, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and presentations under the theme "Golden Bengal's Dream and Reality: From Rabindranath to Bangabandhu."

MP Nahid Izhar Khan, Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, emphasised the importance of integrating Rabindranath Tagore's philosophy and literary thoughts into daily life beyond mere ceremonial remembrance.

The cultural program, curated by the Ministry of Culture and executed by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, featured captivating performances including musical renditions of Rabindra Sangeet classics and the dance drama "Chitrangada" presented by Rabindranath University students.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, a Padma Shri-honored renowned Rabindra Sangeet artist, highlighted the profound influence of Rabindranath Tagore on Bengal.

"Rabindranath's spiritual ideology, philosophy, humanity, and worldview had a profound impact on East Bengal, Bangladesh. Just as Bengal owes a debt to the poet laureate Rabindranath, so does he to East Bengal", said Bannya.

The event served as a platform to honor Rabindranath Tagore's enduring legacy and his significant contributions to East Bengal and Bangladesh, underscoring his timeless relevance in contemporary society.