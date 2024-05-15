National boxing champion Sura Krishna Chakma joins UCB

15 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
15 May, 2024

Sura Krishna Chakma has exhibited unparalleled skills and brought home several laurels in his professional boxing career.

Mr. Arif Quadri, Managing Director &amp; CEO of UCB handed over the appointment letter to Sura Krishna Chakma. Photo: Courtesy
Mr. Arif Quadri, Managing Director & CEO of UCB handed over the appointment letter to Sura Krishna Chakma. Photo: Courtesy

Champion boxer Sura Krishna Chakma has joined United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB). During an illustrious career of more than a decade, Sura Krishna Chakma has not only made a mark at the national level but has also participated in numerous international events as a proud representative of the nation.

Sura Krishna Chakma is a bright name in the boxing arena. He has won multiple gold medals at the Bangladesh Games and the National Senior Men's Boxing Championship, cementing his position as one of the country's most celebrated athletes. At the same time, he has represented Bangladesh on the international stage in different prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and Birmingham.

Sura Krishna Chakma has exhibited unparalleled skills and brought home several laurels in his professional boxing career. He owns the record of eight consecutive wins at stretch without any loss and has snatched away medals in 7 international competitions. Showcasing his prowess in the ring, he came out victorious at the ABF Intercontinental Super Lightweight Championship.

Not only in boxing, but he showed his merit in education as well. He got admitted to Dhaka University in 2013 and obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees with flying colours. 

Sura Krishna Chakma's appointment at UCB marks a new chapter in his career. The UCB family is happy and proud to include such a distinguished individual in their family.

 

