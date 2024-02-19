National Bank signs MoU with Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa

19 February, 2024, 10:40 am
On 18 February an MoU was inked between National Bank Limited and Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa Limited at the head office of National Bank Limited. 

The agreement was signed in the presence of Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director & CEO of National Bank Limited. Mohammad Rezwanul Haque, VP & head of Card Division at National Bank Limited, and M.A. Awal, director of Sales & Marketing at Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa Limited, signed the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release. 

As per this arrangement, all credit and debit cardholders of National Bank Limited will enjoy up to 50% discounts on the existing rack rates. Additionally, cardholders will benefit from other complimentary services.

Present at the signing were deputy managing directors, Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Imran Ahmed, and senior management personnel including AKM Salah Uddin Khan, EVP & Head of Marketing Division. Representatives from Sea Pearl Beach Resorts & Spa Limited including Shahan Ali Khan, Group Marketing Manager were also in attendance.

 

