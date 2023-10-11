National Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank

An agreement regarding the 'Financial Inclusion Credit Guarantee Scheme' was signed on October 9 between Bangladesh Bank and National Bank Limited.

Manoj Kumar Howlader, Director Credit Guarantee Department, Bangladesh Bank and Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

During the signing of the agreement at Bangladesh Bank's head office in Motijheel, Dhaka, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Credit Guarantee Department Syed Himyanuddin Ahmed, Joint Director Md. Oliul Islam, National Bank's CRM (MSME) Division Head Md. Sahidul Islam and other officials from Bangladesh Bank & National Bank Limited were also present.

Under this agreement, National Bank through its branches will provide an unsecured loan facility to marginal/landless farmers, low-income professionals, small businessmen with TK 10/50/100 account holders and school banking account holders. The interest rate of this loan is 7%. Optimism was expressed at the signing of the agreement that this agreement will boost the CMSME financing of National Bank.

