National Bank organises 'Advance Course on Credit Operations & Risk Management'

The sixteenth-day training program on the 'Advance Course on Credit Operations & Risk Management in Banks' (2nd Batch) of National Bank Limited concluded at the bank's Training Institute on July 30, 2024.

Forty-five (45) officers from various branches and the Head Office of NBL participated in this course, reads a press release.

Md. Abdul Matin, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Credit Officer (CCO) of National Bank Limited, attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Vice President & Principal of NBTI, was also present at the event.