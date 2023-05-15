National Bank Limited launches QPay app in Malaysia

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:55 pm

National Bank Limited launches QPay app in Malaysia

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
National Bank Limited launches QPay app in Malaysia

National Bank Limited (NBL) QPay app was launched for easily sending money from Malaysia to Bangladesh on 14 May, Sunday evening in a renowned Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

Md. Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner, High Commission of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Malaysia officially announced the opening of the NBL QPay app as the chief guest, reads a press release.  

Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO of National Bank Limited and Director, NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia was present as a special guest. Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Division & SEVP of NBL and Md. Ali Haider Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia along with Dignitaries, high officials and customers were also present on the occasion.

The press release added that the app is specially made for the Malaysian region only. Through this app, remittances can be sent from Malaysia to any bank in Bangladesh at any time, legally, easily and at attractive rates. Besides, the customers will also benefit from the exchange rate of the Malaysian currency. Only residents of Malaysia can download and use the app for free on Android and iOS platforms.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

12m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone