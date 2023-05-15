National Bank Limited launches QPay app in Malaysia

National Bank Limited (NBL) QPay app was launched for easily sending money from Malaysia to Bangladesh on 14 May, Sunday evening in a renowned Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Md. Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner, High Commission of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Malaysia officially announced the opening of the NBL QPay app as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO of National Bank Limited and Director, NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia was present as a special guest. Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Division & SEVP of NBL and Md. Ali Haider Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia along with Dignitaries, high officials and customers were also present on the occasion.

The press release added that the app is specially made for the Malaysian region only. Through this app, remittances can be sent from Malaysia to any bank in Bangladesh at any time, legally, easily and at attractive rates. Besides, the customers will also benefit from the exchange rate of the Malaysian currency. Only residents of Malaysia can download and use the app for free on Android and iOS platforms.