National Bank Limited inaugurates two sub-branches in Chittagong

30 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
The two sub-branches are 'Bonorupa' under the Rangamati Branch and 'Bandartila' under the Agrabad Branch

The two sub-branches are 'Bonorupa' under the Rangamati Branch and 'Bandartila' under the Agrabad Branch. Photo: Courtesy

Two sub-branches in the Chittagong region of National Bank Limited officially started their journey, reads a press release.

The two sub-branches are 'Bonorupa' under the Rangamati Branch and 'Bandartila' under the Agrabad Branch. Prabir Kumar Bhowmik, SVP & NBL Regional Head of Chittagong, inaugurated the two sub-branches separately as the chief guest.

On 24 December 2023, Haji Md. Musa Matbar, General Secretary of Rangamati District Awami League & member of Upazila Parishad, Moniruzzaman Mohsin Rana, Director of Rangamati Chamber of Commerce & former member of Upazila Parishad, Saiful Karim, AVP & Branch Manager of Rangamati, Abdullah Al Mamun, in-charge of Bonorupa sub-branch and others were present.

Besides, on 26 December 2023, Barrister Sawgatul Anwar Khan, Dr. Hossain Ahmed, Associate Professor of Sawdan Medical College and Hospital, Faisal Al Asaduzzaman, marine engineer & businessman, Sharmin Farooq Sultana, Mother and Child Affairs Secretary of Chittagong Metropolitan Women's Awami League, ATM Emdadul Haque, VP & Branch Manager of Agrabad, Abdur Rahman, in-charge of Bandartila sub-branch and others were present.

The guests who attended the two inaugural programs expressed hope that local residents will now be able to complete their banking activities through the National Bank near them.

