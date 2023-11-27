National Bank Limited inaugurated three more new sub-branches. 

These sub-branches were inaugurated at three different locations on Sunday, 26 November, 2023.

The sub-branches are - Lalmonirhat, Tomsom Bridge (Comilla) and Gachbari Bazar (Sylhet). Lalmonirhat sub-branch was inaugurated by the Rajshahi regional head and EVP Md. Rajunur Rashid, Tomsom Bridge sub-branch was inaugurated by Chittagong regional head and SVP Prabir Kumar Bhowmik and Gachbari Bazar sub-branch was inaugurated by Sylhet regional head and VP Ahmed Zulkarnain Masum.

Managers of Nilphamari, Comilla and Kanighat branches of the bank, in-charges of Lalmonirhat, Tomsom Bridge and Gachbari Bazar sub-branches, branch officials along with renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries were present.

The guests at the inauguration expressed hope that the local residents will now be able to complete their banking activities through the National Bank near them.

Note that the total number of National Bank's sub-branches has reached 48 as a result of the inauguration of these three new sub-branches.