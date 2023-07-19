National Bank Khulna region hold Town Hall meeting

Corporates

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:07 pm

National Bank Khulna region hold Town Hall meeting

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:07 pm
National Bank Khulna region hold Town Hall meeting

 A town hall meeting was organized with all the Branch Managers and officers of Khulna region of National Bank Limited. The town hall meeting took place on Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at a community hall in Jashore, reads a press release. 

During the town hall meeting, Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank provided guidance to the Branch Managers and officials of Khulna region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development. 

Among others, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML & CFT), NBL Khulna Regional Head Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik were also present at the town hall meeting. Moreover, Branch Heads and officials of the National Bank Khulna Region participated in that town hall meeting.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

16h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

5h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

7h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers