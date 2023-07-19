National Bank Khulna region hold Town Hall meeting

A town hall meeting was organized with all the Branch Managers and officers of Khulna region of National Bank Limited. The town hall meeting took place on Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at a community hall in Jashore, reads a press release.

During the town hall meeting, Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank provided guidance to the Branch Managers and officials of Khulna region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among others, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML & CFT), NBL Khulna Regional Head Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik were also present at the town hall meeting. Moreover, Branch Heads and officials of the National Bank Khulna Region participated in that town hall meeting.