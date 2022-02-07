National Bank inks deal with NESCO

National Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO).

As per the agreement, National Bank will facilitate the collection of electricity bills from the customers of Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited through their 28 branches, NBL iPower app, online banking system and other channels.

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of National Bank and Engineer Zakiul Isalm, managing director and CEO of NESCO signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at National Bank head office.

Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, head of Information and Technology Division Kazi Kamal Uddin Ahmed, head of Human Resources Division Sheikh Akhtar Uddin Ahmed and head of Marketing Division AKM Salah Uddin Khan were present on behalf of the bank while Executive Director (Finance) Sayed Golam Ahammad, FCMA; Deputy Manager (Finance) Sajeeb Kumar Ghosh; Assistant Manager (Finance) Md Mesbah Uddin Ahmed from NESCO Ltd were on the occasion.