National Bank inaugurates its Basila sub-branch

National Bank Limited inaugurated 'Basila' Sub-branch on 27 February 2024.

The sub-branch was inaugurated by Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, the Managing Director & CEO of NBL as chief guest.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Asif Ahmed Sarker, Ward Commissioner of Ward 33, key officials from NBL Head Office, including Md. Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, SEVP & Regional Head of Dhaka South, Controlling Branch Manager, Sub-Branch in-charge, local businesspersons and dignitaries.