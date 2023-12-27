National Bank inaugurates 54th sub-branch

Corporates

27 December, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Bank Limited inaugurated its 54th sub-branch in Shikaripara under its Bandura branch on Sunday.

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and chief executive officer, of the bank inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police, Doha Circle Ashraful Alam, prominent businessman and Chairman of Shikaripara Union Parishad Alimore Rahman Khan Piara and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Besides, Regional Head and SEVP Md Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan of Dhaka South, heads of various divisions of head office, manager of Bandura branch, in-charge of Shakaripara sub-branch, officials-employees and local businessmen were also present on the occasion.

 

