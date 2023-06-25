National Bank holds training for junior officers

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 03:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Bank Limited successfully concluded its twenty-day long training on 'FOUNDATION COURSE FOR FEO, JO & TA (GENERAL)' at the Training Institute of the Bank on 22 June.

Some 44 officers from different branches and the head office of NBL participated in the programme, reads a press release.

Head of Human Resource Department & SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

He handed over the certificates and prizes to the participants. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, vice president & principal of NBTI, was also present in the program.

