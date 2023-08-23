National Bank holds town hall meeting at Barisal 

A town hall meeting of National Bank Limited was held on 19 August 2023 at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Barisal.

Branch Heads and Officials of NBL Regional office and branches in Khulna and Shariatpur regions participated in the town hall meeting.

During the town hall meeting, Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank provided guidance to the Branch Managers and officials of Khulna and Shariatpur region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, head of Human Resources & SEVP, Md Abdul Wahab, consultant (AML & CFT), Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, Khulna Regional Head, were also present at the town hall meeting.