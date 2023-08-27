National Bank holds business coordination meeting with managers of sub branches

National Bank holds business coordination meeting with managers of sub branches

A business coordination meeting was held with the managers of 34 sub branches of National Bank Limited on 26 August. 

The day-long meeting was held at the National Bank Training Institute in New Eskaton, Dhaka, reads a press release.

During the business coordination meeting, Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and CEO of the bank provided guidance to the sub branch managers on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilisation and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service. 

He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

The business coordination meeting was attended by deputy managing director of the bank Syed Rois Uddin, head of HRD & SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed along with officials of various divisions of the bank's head office and managers of 34 sub-branches. 

On this occasion, awards were given to the best branch managers of the sub branches.

