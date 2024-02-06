National Bank holds Annual Business Conference for Chattogram Region

The annual business conference for the Chattogram Region of National Bank Limited took place on February 6, 2024, at the meeting room of NBL's Chattogram Regional Office. Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Chairman of National Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

The conference was chaired by Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. Director, Alhaj Khalilur Rahman and Independent Director, M. Kamal Hossain were also present in the conference along with EVP & CFO, Krishna Kamal Ghose and SVP & Chattogram Regional Manager, Prabir Kumar Bhowmick.

During the conference, which was attended by all the branch managers from the Chattogram Region, detailed action plans were discussed until December of the current year. Participants expressed their determination to work tirelessly throughout the year to expand the bank's business, recover non-performing classified loans, and achieve set targets.