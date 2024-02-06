National Bank holds Annual Business Conference for Chattogram Region

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 06:33 pm

National Bank holds Annual Business Conference for Chattogram Region

Press Release
06 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The annual business conference for the Chattogram Region of National Bank Limited took place on February 6, 2024, at the meeting room of NBL's Chattogram Regional Office. Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Chairman of National Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

The conference was chaired by Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. Director, Alhaj Khalilur Rahman and Independent Director, M. Kamal Hossain were also present in the conference along with EVP & CFO, Krishna Kamal Ghose and SVP & Chattogram Regional Manager, Prabir Kumar Bhowmick.

During the conference, which was attended by all the branch managers from the Chattogram Region, detailed action plans were discussed until December of the current year. Participants expressed their determination to work tirelessly throughout the year to expand the bank's business, recover non-performing classified loans, and achieve set targets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

20h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The border people are homeless in fear

The border people are homeless in fear

11m | Videos
Bangladesh does not want to take any more Rohingya

Bangladesh does not want to take any more Rohingya

1h | Videos
Americans don't want either Trump or Biden

Americans don't want either Trump or Biden

41m | Videos
Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

2h | Videos