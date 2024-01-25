National Bank gets Touhidul Alam Khan as managing director and CEO

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:18 pm

National Bank gets Touhidul Alam Khan as managing director and CEO

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:18 pm
National Bank gets Touhidul Alam Khan as managing director and CEO

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan has joined National Bank Limited as the managing director and CEO with effect from 25 January 2024. 

Prior to his new assignment, Touhidul Alam was serving as the additional managing director of  The Premier Bank PLC, reads a press release. 

He started his banking career in 1993 as a Senior Officer at Agrani Bank and progressively elevated his position through senior management roles in different banks, including Prime Bank, Bank Asia, Modhumoti Bank, and Standard Bank. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During his 31-year-long career, he has taken on significant roles such as chief business officer, chief risk officer, chief anti-money laundering compliance officer, chief credit officer, and various other strategic responsibilities. 

Among Khan's notable achievements are his leadership in Bangladesh's first Shariah-based syndication deal and orchestration of the largest syndication term loan, demonstrating profound expertise in syndications and structured finance. Holding a master's degree in finance from the University of Dhaka, he is also a fellow member of ICMAB.  He holds the distinction of being the first certified sustainability reporting assurer (CSRA) in Bangladesh, emphasizing his commitment to sustainable business practices. 

In addition to his professional accolades, Touhidul Alam Khan has received numerous prestigious national and international awards for outstanding literary contributions. His dedication to continuous learning is evident through active engagement as a moderator and speaker in diverse training programs and conferences, both at national and international scales.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

51m | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

7h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

4h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

11m | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

1h | Videos
US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

2h | Videos
Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

4h | Videos