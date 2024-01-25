National Bank gets Touhidul Alam Khan as managing director and CEO

Md. Touhidul Alam Khan has joined National Bank Limited as the managing director and CEO with effect from 25 January 2024.

Prior to his new assignment, Touhidul Alam was serving as the additional managing director of The Premier Bank PLC, reads a press release.

He started his banking career in 1993 as a Senior Officer at Agrani Bank and progressively elevated his position through senior management roles in different banks, including Prime Bank, Bank Asia, Modhumoti Bank, and Standard Bank.

During his 31-year-long career, he has taken on significant roles such as chief business officer, chief risk officer, chief anti-money laundering compliance officer, chief credit officer, and various other strategic responsibilities.

Among Khan's notable achievements are his leadership in Bangladesh's first Shariah-based syndication deal and orchestration of the largest syndication term loan, demonstrating profound expertise in syndications and structured finance. Holding a master's degree in finance from the University of Dhaka, he is also a fellow member of ICMAB. He holds the distinction of being the first certified sustainability reporting assurer (CSRA) in Bangladesh, emphasizing his commitment to sustainable business practices.

In addition to his professional accolades, Touhidul Alam Khan has received numerous prestigious national and international awards for outstanding literary contributions. His dedication to continuous learning is evident through active engagement as a moderator and speaker in diverse training programs and conferences, both at national and international scales.