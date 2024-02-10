National Bank gets Imran Ahmed as new deputy managing director

Imran Ahmed assumes the role of Deputy Managing Director at National Bank Limited, backed by an illustrious career spanning over 26 years in finance and IT.

Holding esteemed qualifications such as Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Shari'ah Advisor and Auditor (CSAA), and Certified Sustainability Reporting Specialist (CSRS) with training from Malaysia and Indonesia, he brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. With a Master's in Commerce (Accounting), he also serves as a Green Finance Consultant and periodically lends his expertise to GFA Consulting Group Germany.

Before joining National Bank, Mr. Ahmed held key positions including General Manager & Chief Audit Officer at Sonali Bank PLC and Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at NRB Bank Ltd.

He has made significant contributions to renowned Banks such as Bank Asia Ltd. and Dhaka Bank PLC. His professional journey commenced at the Asian Vegetable Research & Development Center (AVRDC), where he started as an Accountant in 1998.